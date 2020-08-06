BREAKING NEWS: Real Fears the Second Wave is Here as Another Spanish Region is Forced into Lockdown

Castilla y León decreed the isolation of Aranda de Duero, due to the sudden high incidence of Covid-19 cases, health officials are bracing themselves for the so-called ‘Second-Wave’ of the virus.

The emergency order will take effect from this Friday, with its publication in the Official Gazette of Castilla y León and, initially, has a validity of 14 calendar days, a period that may be extended even further should the outbreak continue in its ferocity.

The return to Phase 1 will have an initial duration of 14 days, a period that can be extended as the situation evolves. Starting tomorrow, free entry and exit of people in the municipality is restricted except for essential journeys, such as health centres, services and establishments, work obligations, returning to places of residence, to assist and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people, due to force majeure or a situation of need and for any other activity of a similar nature.

All non-essential activities are discouraged. Visits to residential centres for the elderly will be suspended except for individual circumstances in which additional care and humanization measures are applied, which will be adopted by the centre’s management. Likewise, the exits of residents abroad will be suspended.