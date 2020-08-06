BREAKING NEWS: Chinese City in Lockdown with ‘THE PLAGUE’!

Chinese city locks down a neighbourhood and issues epidemic warnings for the PLAGUE!

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have quarantined a village after a resident there died of the enteric plague, one of the four forms of plague which attacks a person’s digestive system. The news comes as the northern Chinese region detected a case of bubonic plague last month.

A herdsman from Bayan Nur in Inner Mongolia was confirmed on July 4 to have the disease, known as the ‘Black Death‘ in the Middle Ages. Cases of plague are not uncommon in China, although outbreaks have become increasingly rare. From 2009 to 2018, China reported 26 cases and 11 deaths of the disease. This new case, however, is causing much concern among Chinese officials as the recent outbreaks of coronavirus are still not fully contained.

Baotou city has sealed off the village where the dead patient lived and quarantined the patient’s close contacts, who have tested negative for the disease so far and taken preventive medicines, the health commission said in a statement on its website.

The Baotou city health commission said the patient, who died of circulatory system failure, was confirmed to have “intestinal-type plague”, referring to a category diagnosed from symptoms including diarrhoea, severe abdominal pain and high fever, according to guidelines issued by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.