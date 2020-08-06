THE UK’s decision to include the Balearic Islands on its red travel list had a notable impact on July hotel occupation levels in Mallorca, according to an organisation representing the sector.

The average number of beds taken in the islands’ hotels which were open for business last month was 37 per cent, reported FEHM Mallorca Hotel Business Federation president Maria Frontera.

-- Advertisement --



She said the figure was about five per cent below what had initially been predicted for July.

The FEHM president blamed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to impose a quarantine on all travellers arriving in the UK from anywhere in Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

Frontera revealed that 57 per cent of Mallorca’s hotels are currently open.

In her view, how occupation levels turn out in August and September depends on whether the UK government keeps the quarantine measure in place or not.