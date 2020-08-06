48 Summer School places to be opened up for vulnerable children

It’s been announced today that 48 Summer School places are to be opened up by Social Welfare to promote the social inclusion of vulnerable children.

The Councillor of Social Welfare, Almudena Baldó, told reporters that this year’s Summer School would include a total of 48 places assured by the Municipal Social Services, in order to “work to socially include minors, whose families are in a vulnerability situation”.

The 48 children are to receive access to this service in the educational centres of Playas de Orihuela, Miguel Hernández, Villar Palasí and Fernando de Loaces.

The Summer School is especially important this year because the current health crisis of COVID-19 has directly affected many Oriolan families, and the announcement from Baldó, will come as a positive boost for the families of those involved.