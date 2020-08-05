Thousands of British Expats come Flooding Back to Spain’s Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca

The number of UK citizens emigrating to the EU has risen by 30 per cent since the Brexit vote.

THE biggest jump in migration was to Spain, where an estimated 380,000 British nationals live. Registration has not been essential in the country so many have lived there without being included in official Spanish immigration data, with an average of just 2,300 a year registering as migrating to the country between 2008 and 2015.

The Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca has seen the vast majority of British nationals return back into the country – the reverse of what was generally thought. Many complain about the weather, the cost of living, rental prices and the way of life as the main reasons for their return to Spain.

The number of British nationals emigrating to other EU countries has actually risen by 30 per cent since the Brexit referendum, with half making their decision to leave in the first three months after the vote, research has found.

Analysis of data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Eurostat shows that migration from Britain to EU states averaged 56,832 people a year in 2008-15, growing to 73,642 a year in 2016-18.

The study also shows a 500 per cent increase in those who made the move and then took up citizenship in an EU state.