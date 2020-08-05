Suffocating Heat Returns Across The Whole of Spain as Temperatures Soar to Up to 39 Degrees

The suffocating heat returns, across the whole of Spain, as 10 provinces have been issued a yellow warning and many autonomous communities are expected to register temperatures between 36 and 39 degrees.

THE 11 regions who have been issued a weather warning are Córdoba and Sevilla (Campiña), Avila (south), Salamanca (south), Cuenca (mountain range), Toledo (Valle del Tajo, Sierra de San Vicente and Montes de Toledo), Badajoz (Vega del Guadiana and La Siberia), Caceres (the whole province), Ourense (Miño) and Madrid (except the Sierra).

Temperatures will be significantly high in certain areas of the southwestern peninsula and southern Galicia. This Wednesday temperatures rise in the majority of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. In just 24 hours, the region of Vitoria will experience a temperature increase of nine degrees, Burgos and Logroño will see a seven-degree rise.

The sun will be shining across most of Spain and the Balearic Islands. There will be a few cloudy intervals in areas of Valencia, Catalonia, the Strait, and Melilla. The month of August has brought with it a suffocating heat which shows no signs of slowing down.