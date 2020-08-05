Star ratings for campsites and motor home parks in Murcia

CAMPSITES in the Murcia Region will be star rated in the same way hotels and B&B’s are.

Murcia’s Ministry of Tourism is putting together a new decree to rank campsites and motor home parks according to their facilities and quality.

Campsites have become one of the tourist alternatives and are “considered safer, along with rural tourism, because they are located outdoors, without crowds and in contact with nature”.

Councillor Cristina Sánchez explained that ”the growth in the demand for accommodation in campsites in recent years requires an update that allows us to adapt this type of accommodation to the needs of users and new tourist trends.”

In the last six years, registered travellers in the region’s campsites has increased by 35 per cent, from 104,787 to 141,533.

In addition, overnight stays have risen 15 per cent, reaching 1,185,366 in 2019.

The emphasis of the star rating system will be on improving accessibility levels, forcing everyone to have adapted itineraries, accesses, pitches and hygienic services.