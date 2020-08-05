Spain’s Tobacco Shops on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca Fear GOING UP IN SMOKE

Spain’s Tobacco stores spread across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are fearing going up in smoke as sales dry up quicker than a tobacco leaf.

TOBACCO stores across Spain’s Costas are feeling the pinch as the smokers don’t roll-up.

Reliant heavily on profits from holidaymakers ‘stocking up,’ purchasing thousands of ciggies and rolling tobacco pouches whilst on their holiday, has drastically affected business.

Sales are down a whopping €63.5 million compared to this time last year and it’s having a drastic financial effect on the numerous stores spread across both the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, with some stores already closing, with more facing the same plight.

With many stores making up their sales from tourists, up to levels as high as 90 per cent in some cases, the business has been severely hit.

The Euro Weekly News spoke this morning to Sebastian Morales who told of the struggling situation of tobacco shops and the industry as a whole:

“It’s a nightmare, to be truthful, what people don’t understand is the profit margins on cigarettes and other tobacco products are very low and we are reliant on high turnovers, these high turnovers come from British and German holidaymakers especially, as they stock up in the thousands before returning home due to the far lower prices.

“We aren’t getting that trade now, then throw in the fact that so many people in Spain are giving up smoking, it’s just adding lighter fuel to the fire, this industry could go up in smoke.

“Store overheads are high, we have tried adding different product lines, but the harsh truth is people come to a tobacco shop, for tobacco.

“Also we are now affected by the illegal traders too, fag smuggling is rife at present – you can even buy ciggies in buy and sell social media groups these days.

“Business is bad, very bad, stores have already closed on the Costa Blanca and I have no doubt we will see many closures here too on the Costa del Sol, business, excuse the pun – has become a real drag.”

Meanwhile on the Costa Blanca, Sergio Sanchez from the Alicante Association of Tobacconists said that the news comes as no shock as he said:

“There are many tobacconists on the Costa Blanca that have a 95 per cent dependency on tourism, and many will sell off their operating licences if the situation of low visitor numbers continues.”