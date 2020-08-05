Safe from the summer sun

THE Área Sanitaria Este Malaga-Axarquia is to carry out the campaign ‘Verano Saludable en la Axarquia’, with the objective of informing the population about health care in the summer.

The campaign will last until August 15 and will let people know about the importance of sun protection, hydration, photosensitivity of some medicines, care against heat and prevention of accidents in places of bathing and leisure, among other subjects.

The activities, adapting to the preventive measures against Covid-19, will be carried out through the use of different communication channels, such as social networks and videos, and with the participation of experts on the subject: health care professionals, promoters of good health and professionals from other sectors, who will contribute their experience to allow everybody to enjoy a summer in the healthiest way. Throughout the summer period, the campaign messages will be broadcast across different media.

The campaign has arrived just in time as the province leads the highest temperatures recorded in Andalucia and even at a national level.

The forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) came true as temperatures exceeded 45 degrees Celsius last Sunday, August 2.

Specifically, it was in Velez-Malaga where thermometers reached 45.6 degrees after three in the afternoon.

There is also the ‘Plan for the Prevention of the Effects of Excessive Temperatures on Health’ that the Ministry of Health offers each year with general advice on the high summer temperatures in our Axarquia.

This plan continues until September 15 and is aimed especially at the most vulnerable population, such as those over 65 years of age, those with chronic health conditions, people with a severe mental disorder, children under four years of age and people who work or carry out physical activities exposed to the sun.

In order to improve the information of users in the region about the ‘Verano Saludable en la Axarquia’ campaign, the Healthcare Area offers the option of being able to make any queries on this topic through the ‘La Voz de la Ciudadania’ mailbox www.saludaxarquia.es/ciudadania/vozciudadana, on the website www.saludaxarquia.es.