Police launch segway surveillance

VELEZ-Malaga Town Hall has presented the incorporation of four segway vehicles for the Policia Local, with the aim of equipping them with new tools that allow for more effective work to man pedestrian areas.

Velez-Malaga Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, presented these vehicles which will be used for two and a half months on a rental basis to test their effectiveness.

They will be used in the centre of Velez-Malaga and on the promenade of Caleta de Vélez and Torre del Mar.

The officers using these vehicles have received a training course on them. The segways hold 6 hours of battery, and thanks to their lightness and tyres they are suitable to be used on the beach.