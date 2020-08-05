Police beef up resources in Torrevieja

MOTORISTS are being encouraged to cut their speed in Torrevieja and an €18,000 mobile radar has this week been added to the Local Police’s armoury of resources to keep tabs on drivers.

IN addition, the council has invested in new traffic signs which will be located at the main entrances to and exits from the town, warning “speed ​​controlled by radar throughout the municipality”.

“The intention of the Torrevieja Council with the implementation of this mobile radar is to raise awareness among drivers, both of vehicles and motorcycles, to respect the speed limit, especially on the large avenues of the town, in which there are numerous complaints from neighbours about noise and speeding,” said Mayor Eduardo Dolón.