Murcia makes a nationwide ‘safe tourism’ first

THE network of Tourist Offices in the Murcia Region has become the first in Spain to receive the ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ quality seal, granted by the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE).

ON Monday, August 3, the offices on the coast and in the capital received their official stamp of approval and, over the next few days, offices in Mula and 13 inland locations will be presented with theirs.

In total, 25 offices and two information points have been distinguished.

“The Ministry will continue advising the others so that all can obtain this certification that provides quality and safety,” said Minister Cristina Sánchez.

The Region of Murcia has 32 offices and 15 municipal tourist information points that are part of the Network of Tourist Offices.

The coastal town of San Javier, with 14 stamps, has the most beach certifications in Spain.