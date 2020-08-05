Losing a legend

THE Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who became a legend with Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, has announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, August 4, after a year and two months without playing after suffering a heart attack. This closes a career full of success at the young age of 39 years old.

“The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it took you, because with work and effort, it will come on its own, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the destiny I dreamed of. Thank you,” Casillas wrote on his social networks along with a letter announcing the end of his career as a goalkeeper.

Based on his successes, Casillas became the best goalkeeper in the history of Spanish football and a world icon.