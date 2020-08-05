RINCON de la Victoria Town Hall, has organised an introduction to astronomy activity that will take place in the Parque Arqueológico del Mediterráneo.

The event will be held on Friday, August 7 under the title `Generando Emociones´. Participants will be able to enjoy an educational night where, with the help of a giant screen, they can see the stars and planets up close all thanks to a powerful telescope.

In addition, those who wish to may bring their own binoculars or telescope.

The event is limited to one hundred participants, you can reserve a place through the email: turismo@turismoenrincon.es. The start time of the activity will be at 9.30pm.