Helping hand on Brexit for British expats in Vera

VERA Council is offering British expat residents a helping hand on the Brexit process.

The local authority is setting up an information point on the UK’s departure from the European Union in the Diversity Centre offices.

-- Advertisement --



“The council, within its municipal responsibilities, is providing information and consultations on the disconnection process for the British community resident in our municipality, as our priority is to apply all the necessary measures which result in the well-being of all residents in our town”, commented Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco.

The council said a member of the municipal staff will be available from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, to deal with queries and provide information on the possible consequences of the UK leaving the EU and to try and clear up any doubts.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, for the moment consultations are either by email to

llvasqueznavarro@vera.es or by pre-appointment made by calling 617 155 060.

This week the mayor, Intercultural Mediation councillor Jose Maria Fernandez and Social Services councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez, met with Lourdes Vazquez Navarro, who is in charge of the office, to study getting the new public service up and running.