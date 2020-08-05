Grand theft auto in Murcia

A man was arrested in Murcia for stealing a car, whilst the occupants were still inside.

THE National were notified by the driver immediately after he was threatened with a stick and forced to hand over his car.

-- Advertisement --



A team was quickly set up in the surrounding area of the theft and they managed to track the location of the stolen car.

It was finally stopped in the La Paz neighbourhood, where the original incident had taken place.

The 30-year-old man attempted to dispose of the keys as he fled the scene, however thanks to the quick work of the National Police he was swiftly apprehended and an arrest was made.

The man was charged with theft of the vehicle, and theft with violence and intimidation.

The stolen car was recovered and returned to its owner.