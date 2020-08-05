COUNCILLOR for the Elderly of Nerja, Elena Gálvez, and the Councillor for Transport, Francis Arce, has announced that free bus vouchers are now available for people over 65 and for children under the age of 12 years.

This initiative is part of the social recovery included in the Municipal Shock Plan to combat the economic situation caused by the coronavirus crisis.

-- Advertisement --



The distribution is made at the Oficina de Mayores located in front of the Town Hall.

Applications can be submitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10am to 12pm.

The elders must present the Municipal Carnet del Mayor, and the minors must be registered in the town. The vouchers cover ten trips and, once used up, another can be issued in exchange for the old one.