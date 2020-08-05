Flights from UK to Portugal on Chopping Board after TUI Cancels Spain Programme

TUI UK & Ireland, the British division of the international tour operator, has cancelled its holidays to Portugal until August 16.

The company has made this decision after suspending its flight programming for peninsular Spain until August 17 and for the Canary Islands until August 10. An action which was enforced due to the travel warning issued by the United Kingdom.

The truth is that the British government decreed a mandatory self-isolation for travellers from the Portuguese country without any regional exceptions. However, the Foreign Office has not warned against travelling to either Madeira or the Azores.

Given this scenario, the British division of TUI has requested that a quarantine be imposed for travellers from the regions with the most cases of Covid, not for the entire country. At the same time, he indicated that he will continue to review this holiday programme, depending on the decisions made by the British executive.

As Travel Weekly reports, TUI UK is offering its clients more flexible booking and cancellation policies. For example, customers who have a trip scheduled for mainland Spain or Portugal, between August 17 and 31, 2020, as well as for the Balearic and Canary Islands, between 10 and 16 of that month, may modify their reservation and receive, in exchange, a voucher or request a refund.