Exhibiting town’s rich history

TORROX Town Hall, within the great commitment of the government team to enhance its historic centre, has installed a plough, donated by Salvador Jurado, “Cantarico” in the surroundings of Plaza de Oriente.

The mayor, Óscar Medina, was able to see first-hand this Tuesday, August 4, the result after it was installed.

-- Advertisement --



This will be first of a series of traditional elements of farming and livestock that will appear “so that visitors can take a visual tour of the history of Torrox strolling through the beautiful streets of our white town,” stressed the councilman.