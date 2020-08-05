Brit in Spain’s Tenerife Suffers from Abdominal Pain Only to Start Giving Birth in Living Room

The National Police in Spain’s Tenerife have had to assist a young British woman who thought she was suffering from abdominal pain, but she was actually giving birth to a baby. According to the young Brit, who lives in the municipality of Adeje, she was completely unaware that she was pregnant.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday whilst she was with her boyfriend and a friend. The young woman says she had some severe abdominal pain and shortly after she began giving birth in her living room. When the National Police arrived at her house the girl was still attached to her baby via the umbilical cord.

After following instructions from a Doctor over the phone, the police managed to remove the umbilical cord and prevent any obstruction that could cause injury to the baby or its mother. Thankfully they are both in good health. National Police in South Tenerife has done an amazing job helping to deliver this child.