BREAKING: Body of a Grandmother in Spain’s Madrid Found Chopped Up into Pieces

The body of a grandmother in Spain’s Madrid has sadly been found chopped up into pieces. The Guardia Civil found the mutilated corpse of the 70-year-old woman half-buried in a park attached to a road in Chapineria, Madrid.

The woman’s body was reportedly dismembered and found by a neighbour on Tuesday afternoon when he was walking his dog in the area. The man also found some of her limbs as he walked around.

The body corresponds to a neighbour in the area who has no record of having disappeared. Given the discovery of the remains, the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify the cause of this death. However, there have still been no arrests made. The neighbours assure that she lived in Chapineria for “more than 20 years” and that she had been missing for a few days. “We are very sorry for her, we live very close, we aren’t feeling well,” says another neighbour.

Now the police have the hardest leg of the investigation ahead of them. How did she end up dead? And in that state? This will be no easy task, but we trust that if anyone can solve the case it will be Spain’s capital police force.