Alzheimer’s plan to be accelerated

THE plenary session of Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has approved the proposal by the Department of Social Welfare and The Association of Alzheimer’s Caregivers and Patients (Asalbez) to urge the government to accelerate the implementation of the Plan Nacional de Alzheimer y otras demencias 2019-2023.

Councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar, maintains a direct collaboration with Asalbez through periodic meetings to establish and develop lines of communication to improve the service and quality of life of its users and relatives.

The Association of Relatives and Patients with Alzheimer’s Bezmiliana offer information and guidance as well as holding workshops aimed at slowing down the progression of the disease.

They have cognitive, behavioural and sensory workshops from Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.