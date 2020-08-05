Almost Half of All Covid Cases on Spain’s Costa del Sol Are Located in Marbella

ALMOST half of all Covid cases on Spain’s Costa del Sol are located in the town of Marbella. In the last two weeks, the luxurious municipality has racked up over 157 positive cases (110 of which have only been identified in the last week).

This large spike in cases is slightly worrying, especially when other larger cities, such as Malaga centre, have only noted 52 new cases in the last week. According to the Junta de Andalucia, the province of Malaga, as a whole, accounts for an increase of 369 cases in the last two weeks. Therefore, Marbella accounts for a total of 42 per cent of all cases recorded in the last two weeks.

Marbella is a tourist hotspot on the Costa del Sol which makes the issue of spreading the virus a serious worry. Only recently a famous nightclub, Olivia Valere, was forced to shut down as a few staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. This was the latest outbreak detected on the Costa del Sol.

Two of the latest outbreaks have been identified on the Costa del Sol, a health district which currently makes up for almost 69 per cent of all outbreaks in Malaga. There are 16 active outbreaks in the province and 11 of them are in the Costa del Sol.