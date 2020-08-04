Whistle Blower Blows the Lid Off Possible ‘COVID COVER UP’ at some Retailers in Manchester

A Whistle-blower took to social media to warn people that there some staff in Primark and River Island in Manchester that are COVID positive- and still serving customers!

The disturbing message on Facebook read:

AVOID MANCHESTER PRIMARK…… Everyone needs to avoid Primark Manchester one of the staff has tested positive for the coronavirus they’ve not closed the store or even done a deep clean they telling all staff to keep quiet or they will not have their jobs by the end of it…. I wish I could tell everyone how we actually found out this but it means people will get sacked for warning people 🙈 ….. edit RIVER ISLAND has a staff member test positive and told the same as Primark staff to stay quiet or no job.

Authorities are searching for the ‘ghostwriter’ to confirm the allegations, which, if proved true are a very serious offence. The investigation continues.