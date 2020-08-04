Violent Teens in Spain’s Costa del Sol Who Were Refused Alcohol Beat Chinese Shop Keeper

THE Local Police in Spain’s Costa del Sol has arrested a 14-year-old boy for beating a Chinese shop keeper. Not only did he aggressively lash out at the Chinese clerk, but he also intentionally damaged several parked vehicles by throwing glass bottles at them.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 11.20pm on Avenida Gregoria Diego Avenue in Malaga centre. Emergency services received a call notifying them that the young boy had started a brawl right outside a food and convenience shop.

The Local Police officers ran after one of the teens when they fled the scene and they began to throw several blows at the officer. They tried to escape, but ultimately the two officers restrained them although with significant difficulty.

The victim, a 58-year-old citizen from China, had been beaten so badly that he had a black eye. He explains how a group of four or five teenagers had come into the shop to buy alcohol. However, when he refused, due to their age, they began to react violently. This is when the minor beat him and began shouting racist slurs. This is when the victim suffered his black eye and a strong kick to the stomach.

When the officers asked the young boy what had happened, he said he punched “the Chinese man” because he refused to sell him alcohol. Given the incriminating response and their horrid actions, the police chose to arrest the minor.