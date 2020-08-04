TUI and First Choice Extends Suspension of Flights to Portugal

TUI and sister company First Choice have extended the suspension of holidays to Portugal for customers from the UK until at least the end of next week.

It comes after the tour operator did the same for holidays booked to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

The UK’s largest tour operator said it will “continue to review its holiday programme in line with UK government advice.” The government has advised against non-essential travel to mainland Portugal since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.