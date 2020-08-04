OFFICERS of the National Police have arrested three young men, aged between 21 and 24, in Marbella for allegedly threatening a security guard with a pistol in Puerto Banus.

The investigation commenced in the middle of July when the security guard was threatened and had a pistol pointed at him.

-- Advertisement --



After reporting this to the National Police, a decision was made to try to trace the culprits and they were identified due to their posting of images of their weapons (starting pistols and stun guns) on social media.

Perhaps surprisingly that the guard had not recognised them, all three were found to live in the urbanisation that he patrolled.