IN a bid to assist a particular sector of unemployed in Benalmadena, the council has introduced its 2020 Social Intervention Plan in order to initiate training and temporary employment at a cost of €618,000.

“The plan involves hiring 45 cleaning workers, 55 maintenance workers, and 25 administrative workers to carry out different tasks from October to the end of 2020,” said Mayor Victor Navas, adding “The initiative will have a double benefit, since the people hired will carry out tasks that will mean an improvement in the public services offered by the Council.”

The beneficiaries of this intervention plan must be unemployed job seekers, with priority being those who are most at risk of social exclusion which includes people over 45 years of age, from a single-parent family with at least one dependent child, comes from a large family unit or is a victim of gender violence.