Spain’s Ministers Rebuffed at Last Minute by UK government over Quarantine Regulations

MINISTERS battled it out right up to midnight and whilst Spain thought they had a deal it was rebuffed at the last minute.

Balearic and Canary Islands will STAY on the UK quarantine list despite Spanish ministers insisting they are safe to remove. Businesses and tourism leaders in Mallorca soon took to social media to air their grievances.

-- Advertisement --



One Spanish bar owner, Carlos Gonzales, said: “Unbelievable! Our businesses are dying here and they do this? Mallorca is one of the safest places in Europe, if not the world. This must be a political and not a scientific decision.”

British expat Sue Holden said: “This is the end for my restaurant, I’ve been hanging on and hanging on for some good news, I was sure the UK would change its mind. I’m absolutely broke, I can’t carry on now, don’t they realise what they are doing? By the time things get back to near normality, it will be too late for thousands of businesses on the island. IF the tourists come back next year there will not be enough businesses left in the hospitality industry to serve them.”

Arrivals from islands including Ibiza, Mallorca, Tenerife and Gran Canaria have all been under orders to self-isolate for 14 days since last week when they joined the Spanish mainland on the UK’s red travel list.

Madrid’s tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said that her government had sent Boris Johnson’s administration fresh data last night that showed it was safe to restart quarantine-free travel to both sets of islands.

Such a move would provide a boost for the thousands of Brits with holidays in the islands already booked but afraid that quarantine will affect their jobs on their return. But, No 10 dashed hopes of a swift change last night, with the PM’s spokesman saying there was no change to the quarantine advice.