Spain’s Legendry Goalkeeper Casillas Calls It a Day

Spain’s legendary goalkeeper who helped the national team achieve World Cup status has sadly decided to call it a day. The famous player spent most of his career playing for Real Madrid.

The ex-Real Madrid player tweeted, “What’s important is the journey and the people who accompany you, not the destination where you are heading, for this reason, after hard work and determination, I think I can say I have journeyed and arrived at the destination I have always dreamed of.”

-- Advertisement --



Today the iconic goalie announced his official retirement from the football pitch after achieving over 1,000 professional matches in his career. Iker, also referred to as Saint Iker, for his miraculous saves began his career as a teen playing for Real Madrid’s youth team. After 25 years of loyally wearing his white uniform, Casillas joined FC Porto where he won several titles.

Casillas also boasts of the second most appearances for Spain’s national team. He was the first choice for Spain in the 2002 World Cup as well as the UEFA Euro 2004, and 2006 World Cup where Spain won all trophies.

During training in Porto, in February of 2020, the 39-year-old player suffered a heart attack and he has been recovering since.