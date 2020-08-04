Revolutionary new running kit

THE Club Running Playas de Torre del Mar has unveiled the revolutionary design of its new shirt for this summer 2020.

The kit strays from the two most representative colours of the Torreño club, orange and black and replaces them with mauve and yellow, in a clear gesture of tribute to the unfortunate LA Lakers basketball player, Kobe Bryant, who died in January of this year.

This season, the Playas de Torre del Mar is once again dressed by the Klebbon brand, but this year the design of this shirt was offered to the runners of the Torreño club themselves. It was the idea by Mariano Bocos, which was finally chosen by the majority of all the members of the team.

Also noteworthy is the incorporation of the typical Phoenician Eye on the back of the shirt, which is symbolic of the municipality. An ancient tradition from all over the Mediterranean, carried by seagoing boats, who were asked to take the ship to a good port and watch over the sailors.