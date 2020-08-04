Private Cancer Tests for Residents Paid for by Costa del Sol Council

THE Estepona Council has renewed its agreement with Hospiten Estepona so that residents over 45 years old can be tested free of charge for gynaecological cancer (uterus and breast) and prostate cancer.

Since this initiative was launched in February 2013 for women and in September 2016 for men a total of 1,866 residents have been tested at a cost of €280,000 per annum in order to try to ensure that local people are diagnosed at the earliest opportunity.

This service is available by application at the Consistorial House, where residents will have to provide the original and copy of their ID and complete application form as well as an authorisation for the clinic to carry out the tests.