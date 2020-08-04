New lease of life for lighthouse

Months of negotiation between the Mayor of Cullera, Jordi Mayor, and the Minister of Public Works, José Luis Ábalos, have paid off and it has been agreed the Lighthouse will be turned into a tourist attraction.

CULLERA will be able to enjoy the Lighthouse, one of its most important heritage elements after Ábalos gave the go-ahead for the emblematic monument to be given a new lease of life.

“The Lighthouse will be a unique space for the entire province of Valencia and a great attraction for tourists and visitors,” said Mayor.