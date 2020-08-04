Multilingual reminders to follow Covid-19 prevention rules

ROQUETAS de Mar council has launched a multilingual campaign to get people to follow the rules on Covid-19 infection protection measures.



The local authority’s Presidency department headed by Rocio Sanchez Llamas has organised signs in Spanish, English, German, French and Arabic reminding the public about the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks at all times.

Larger format signs are going up on roads, while small versions are being distributed among local shops.

“Roquetas council continues working on information and raising awareness among citizens is an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19, which is a struggle in which each one of us has a key role, so that together we can defeat it”, the councillor affirmed.

She explained the idea is to “give basic information in five languages so nobody is left without knowing about these obligatory measures.”

The location of the signs also takes into account the profile of the population in each zone and whether it is a touristy area.

“The regulations have to be complied with by residents, but also by all visitors arriving in Roquetas over these months”, Sanchez Llamas stressed.

She also pointed out the council has established a police presence dedicated to ensuring compliance with the Covid-19 prevention regulations, especially in areas where people are most likely to congregate, including shopping centres, seafront promenades and beaches.

In addition, the administration has created signs specifically for the beaches, the weekly markets and the cemeteries, and has put up informative signs in all municipal buildings, among them the Santa Ana Castle and the bullfighting museum.