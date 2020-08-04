‘Momentous change’ to attract new business in Elche

MORE than half a million euros is being invested in pedestrianising the ‘historical and commercial centre’ of Elche.

WORK on the 5,200 sqm transformation of the Corredora and Plaza de Baix began on Monday, August 3, with the €540,000 project expected to be completed in November.

“This will mean a momentous change for Elche and particularly for the Historic and Commercial Centre because it will revitalise economic and social activity and attract new businesses,” said Elche Mayor, Carlos González.