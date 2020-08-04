A VIDEO which appeared on social media showing a young man dancing, drinking and then spraying liquor from his mouth over a crowd before offering slugs from the same bottle to various people has caused consternation at the stupidity and lack of social awareness.

In response, the Mayor of Torremolinos (the municipality where the event took place) José Ortiz, called a press conference to announce that having started investigations into that evening, he has informed the Kokun Ocean Club of the precautionary closure of the establishment for an initial period of 15 days.

-- Advertisement --



He expressed his concern that the work that so many people have done to try to keep the pandemic under control in the municipality could be undone by reckless acts by third parties and as tourism plays such an important role in the economy it is vital that no damage is done.

Details of the precautionary measure has been passed to the Junta de Andalucia body responsible for beach bars so that it can make its own decision as to what measures need to be taken to protect staff and guests at such establishments.