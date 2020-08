The Spanish Met Office, AEMET has forecast light rain today across the Malaga region.

Light rain is forecast today across Malaga until around 3.0 pm. The Spanish weather agency, AEMET, expects the sunshine to come back around 3.0pm and carry on until later tonight. At 9.0pm there will be a slight drop in temperature followed by partly cloudy skies. It’s all clear again for Wednesday and Thursday with 27c to 29C expected- not the 36C we had to endure over the weekend!