Jobless total up 90 per cent on last year in Spain’s Balearic holiday islands

THE good news is the number of people out of work in the Balearic Islands dipped slightly in July, but the bad news is the archipelago’s jobless figure is over 90 per cent higher than at the same time last year.

A total of 71,547 people on the islands were registered as unemployed with the SEPE State Employment Public Service by the end of last month, Employment and Social Security Ministry figures released on Tuesday reveal.

-- Advertisement --



This compares with 34,042 in July 2019.

There were however 2,746 less people without a job than in June, representing a 3.7 per cent decrease.

By sector, it is services which is the worst affected, accounting for 55,020 of the islands’ jobless. Construction accounts for a further 8,659 and industry 3,002.

Foreign nationals account for 17,829 of July’s jobless, 1,205 less than in the previous month, or a 6.3 per cent drop, but 10,790 more than a year ago.

Nearly 7,000 of the non-Spaniards in the Balearics without work are from other EU-member states.

In all 33,816 job contracts were registered in July. This was nearly 95 per cent more than in June, but more than 43 per cent down on July last year. Just under 5,400 of last month’s contracts were indefinite.



__________________________

GLOBAL CONSULTING MALLORCA

We are a consultancy firm that provides professional services in resident/non-resident taxes,

accountancy, staff requirements and legal assistance for businesses and private persons.

Our team of multi-lingual professionals provides comprehensive consulting services in the language of your choice; English, Spanish, German, Dutch or Russian.

