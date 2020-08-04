Increasing Number of Brits Flock from the UK to Europe Amidst Brexit Chaos with Spain as The Favourite Destination

AN increasing number of Brits have flocked from the United Kingdom to Europe amidst the chaos of Brexit, and unsurprisingly Spain is the favourite destination among Brits.

Although the UK voted to leave Europe over four years ago now, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to how and when this will officially happen. In an attempt to avoid the negative consequences of the UK leaving the EU, many Brits have started to take matters into their own hands and migrate to other European countries.

-- Advertisement --



Data from OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and development, shows that from 2016 to 2018, a total of 73,642 people migrated from Britain to EU states. This is much more than the 56,832 people who migrated from the years 2008 to 2015. Brits have not only chosen to migrate, but they have also chosen to take on citizenship in an EU country. For example, Germany experienced a 2,000% increase in citizenship with nearly 32,000 Brits choosing to naturalise there.

However, the most popular country for Brits to migrate to was of course Spain. The UK and Spain have always shared a distinct love affair with many areas such as Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca specifically catering for their needs. There has always been a large British presence in Spain, and especially in the aforementioned areas, as between 2016 and 2018 a total of 21,250 Brits chose to move to EU’s sunshine state. Other popular choices for Brits have included Germany, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands.