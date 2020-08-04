Here’s to next year!

AS Rojales Pantomime Group cannot gain access to a theatre to rehearse in or put on a pantomime due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are hoping things improve next year.

MEMBERS say they can’t wait to be able to “entertain our lovely audiences with some fun and frolics, whilst at the same time being able to donate lots of money to well deserving local causes”.

“In the meantime, to ensure our group stays together until we can start rehearsals in a safe manner, lots of social events are going to be planned like the lunch we just enjoyed, being the first meeting of our group since lockdown,” explained a spokesperson for the Rojales group.

“The lunch was made even more special with the attendance of one of our best loved members, Joan Waddington, who, unfortunately, due to ill health, is no longer able to tread the boards with us.”

Joan was the instigator of the group’s fabulous ‘Oscar Award’ evenings held after each pantomime, so members decided it only fitting to award Joan her very own Oscar for being ‘The Best All Round Pantomime Performer’ which was presented to her by Dee who has taken over from Joan as Social Secretary.

To find out more or join the Rojales team, email: rojalespantomime@gmail.com.