From Nipple Pinching to Latex Outfits- Jeffrey Epstein’s Kinks Exposed in Ghislaine Maxwells Unsealed Court Documents

Unsealed court documents from Ghislaine Maxwells files reveal the secret and sordid sex life of paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

Pink sheets, nipple pinching, latex outfits and large naked portraits were apparently just a few of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s kinks. Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into allegations of underage sex and “constant” orgies on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island as well as a fierce civil court fight between Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse.

Maxwell’s lawyers put up a fierce fight but the judge ruled against keeping these ‘juicy’ documents locked and away from the press and media. Late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s fetishes were revealed in court documents last week, exposing how the warped financier had pink bedsheets to remind him of ‘p***y’, liked his nipples pinched and had enormous naked portraits of women.

According to his victims, the sex-obsessed 66-year-old demanded three orgasms a day and forced his underage ‘sex slaves’ to fulfill a plethora of twisted fantasies.

As well as his perverse lust for girls as young as 13, Epstein’s alleged sexual kinks were laid bare in a slew of legal filings from a 2015 lawsuit against his accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell, unsealed by a judge on Thursday.

What about Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew was at a nightclub with his alleged victim and not at Pizza Express,a new witness has claimed.

A lawyer representing some of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein says a woman has come forward claiming to have seen Prince Andrew at a nightclub with Virginia Giuffre – despite his denial he was there.

Andrew, 60, said he was at Pizza Express in Woking and then at home on the night of 10 March 2001, the night Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, says they were at a nightclub in London.

But Lisa Bloom, a US lawyer who represents some of the alleged victims, said a woman has come forward claiming to have seen them, and the information has been passed to the FBI.