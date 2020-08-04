Expats and Brits defend UK PM’s Handling of Spain Restrictions Affecting Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca Businesses

A debate is raging over Boris Johnson’s handling of the quarantine rules regarding Spain with Expats and Brits alike now defending the PM`s decision.

Pedro Sánchez recently said that tourists in most Spanish regions would be safer from coronavirus than in the UK, and he was hoping Britain would rethink its move. He said talks were ongoing after the UK also advised against all but essential travel to the whole of Spain.

EWN readers promptly responded with their own opinions and the debate began!

Carlos G: “Spain has been at the forefront of slamming the UK over Brexit and trying to get the EU to punish it. The usual Spanish “venganza”!

“This demonstrates how much Spain depends on business with the UK. If Sanchez continues to play hardball, well, why should the UK bother to help it with it’s unemployment and economy? I am Spanish and hate the tit for tat game that Spain always plays. It needs to smell the coffee!”

Boris L.: “But they said they didn’t need us or our ENGLISH POUNDS!

Swervester74: Short memories. This time last year they were smashing rental cars up and saying tourism was the scourge of the earth.

Buena’s suerte. We’ll spend our stable pounds in the UK.!

Craig S: “Boris Johnson’s decision has nothing to do with the COVID 19 outbreak. It is all to do with Brexit! Mallorca is a lot safer than the UK. Just take a look and see what’s happening in Brighton and Cornwall. Social distancing, what social distancing. Not a mask in sight!”

“Here comes the next wave.”!

Patricia H.: “Yes I live in Spain but we get blamed for bad behaviour drunks and every time anything goes wrong, but they want our money so they need us when times are bad because we spend money, and that man should not be bad-mouthing Boris. “.

Labour said the government’s handling of the restrictions had been “chaotic”.

But the UK government said it has no plans to change its decision to reintroduce the quarantine measures – with Boris Johnson’s official spokesman warning that “no travel is risk-free during this pandemic”.

Asked about the risk to holidays to other destinations, junior government minister Simon Clarke said the possibility of the rules changing “has to be factored in”.

“By all means go on holiday but understand that there is a chance you may be asked to self-isolate upon your return,” he said.