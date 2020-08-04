Ex-TV Presenter Dies after his Car Plunged off a Harbour Wall and lay Submerged in the River

Former UTV presenter Brian Black has died after his car plunged off a harbour wall and into the water at Strangford Harbour in Co Down, Northern Ireland, sparking off a huge search operation.

The television star was plucked out of the wreckage by divers and rushed to the Royal Victoria in Belfast by ambulance but died from his injuries. Among those to pay tribute to Brian, was his ex UTV colleague, Gerry Kelly.

Mr Kelly tweeted: “I am devastated to learn of the tragic death of my former UTV colleague Brian Black. May he rest in peace.”

Photographer Kevin McAuley penned: “Very sad news breaking about Brian Black he was one of a kind great environmentalist, programme maker and presenter.

As well as tributes from his former colleagues, Brian’s fans have rushed to share messages about the journalist. One fan penned: “Sorry to hear about Brian’s passing. Fine journalist.”

A second shared: “Sad news about Brian Black.”