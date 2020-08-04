LAST week on July 30, representatives of the Knitted Knockers of Spain Association visited the Palliative Care Centre of Cudeca Hospice to donate a number of breast prostheses, which are hand-woven by their volunteers.

The visit was attended by the President of the Knitted Knockers association, Maria Bailey and the coordinator of the Cudeca Hospice charity shops, Katie O´Neill.

-- Advertisement --



The goal of the association is to help women who have had a mastectomy or lumpectomy by supplying free knitted prostheses which are handmade by volunteers throughout the Costa del Sol, using 100 per cent treated cotton yarn and non-allergenic fillers.

Starting this week, they will be available free of charge in different cup sizes, at the Cudeca Hospice charity shops and you can locate your nearest store at www.cudeca.org.

Knitted Knockers groups are now present in 50 countries around the world and you can find out more about them at www.kkscostadelsol.org.