Costa Almeria’s worst day for new Covid-19 cases to date

THE number of new Covid-19 cases registered in Almeria in a single day has hit a new record high.

Tuesday’s figures from the regional government’s Health department reveal another 91 people have tested positive for the virus since Monday. This put Almeria’s total for the last week at 350, the highest of any province in Andalucia.

The largest number of new cases identified over the last 24 hours are in the Almeria health district with 41, 26 in the provincial capital alone.

A further 27 are in the Poniente, of which 16 are in El Ejido.

There are 18 in the Levante and Almanzora areas, including four in Garrucha and Mojacar, two in Vera and three in Turre.

A further five cases are classified as “undetermined Almeria municipality.”

Also since yesterday a further seven people in the province who have been diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalised. This brings the total number requiring hospital treatment since the start of the pandemic to 350, 50 in intensive care.

On the positive side, 67 more people have recovered from the virus since Tuesday.