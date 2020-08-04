Combating the consequences of climate change

VALENCIA city has unveiled its first public square complete with a new floor surface which reduces heat levels by 10 per cent compared to black asphalt.

DEPUTY Mayor and Councilor for Urban Development and Renovation, Sandra Gómez, who was at the opening of the Plaza Pintor Segrelles on Tuesday, August 4, explained “the pedestrianisation is has now been completed and we have managed to recover 1,800 m2 for pedestrians with a low-cost, pioneering and innovative intervention”.

She added: “It helps us combat the consequences of climate change and it will help the local economy in Valencia and the environment.”