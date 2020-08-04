BREAKING: Over 1,000 New Covid Cases Detected in Spain Over Last 24 Hours

IN the last 24 hours, over 1,000 new Covid cases have been detected in Spain as new outbreaks keep emerging. However, more than 55 per cent of the 1,178 new cases all come from two regions – Aragon and Madrid.

Now that the Ministry of Health has the data for the number of new cases in Navarra, Catalonia and Madrid (which were not counted in yesterday’s briefing) the number of total Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 302,814. Furthermore, the number of new deaths since Monday has risen by 26, bringing the total number of fatalities to 28,498.

-- Advertisement --



Yesterday, the department headed by Salvador Illa reported a total of 8,532 new cases since Friday. However, this figure, despite being significantly higher than the previous weekend, did not include the total number of positives registered by the three worst-affected regions (Navarra, Catalonia and Madrid). A day later, the total goes from 297,054 infected to 302,814 today, 5,760 more.

The latest daily increase in cases is 1,178. Most of these are concentrated in the capital of Spain, Madrid (292) and in Aragon (365). Followed by Andalucia (109), Catalonia (109), Navarra (59), País Vasco (52), Galicia (36), Cantabria (35), Comunitat Valenciana (30), Castilla La Mancha (25), Murcia (18), Castilla and León (16), Canarias (8), Extremadura (7), Asturias (6), La Rioja (5), Baleares (5) and Melilla (1).

Over the last two weeks, there have been 33,579 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of deaths in the last 24 hours has increased by 26, bringing the total death toll to 28,498. Sixteen of these have been registered in Catalonia, four in Madrid, another four in Castilla La Mancha, and two in Andalucia.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days has skyrocketed. This measure is analysed by looking at how many cases there are per 100,000 inhabitants. At the end of June, there were 7.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but now there are already 71.4.