BREAKING NEWS: Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured as Two Massive Explosions Rock Beirut

A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 27 people and injured more than 2,500 others.

-- Advertisement --



It is not exactly clear what caused the explosion in the port region. Videos posted online showed a column of smoke followed by a large mushroom cloud. Hospitals in Beirut are calling for blood donations after the explosion today has left them packed to capacity and barely able to treat all the dying and wounded. Video credit: YouTube

At least 10 people have been killed in the huge explosions in the Lebanese capital Beirut, officials have said. The country’s health minister Hamad Hasan said there are a “high number of injuries”.

The two huge explosions rocked Beirut, killing at least 25 people, injuring thousands more, and sending an enormous blast wave across the city that shattered windows, knocked down doors and shook buildings. Hundreds of homes have been left uninhabitable after the blasts ripped through a section of the Lebanese capital’s port.

Thousands of people sought treatment in nearby hospitals, which were struggling to cope with the casualties, Lebanon’s health minister said. Cars were left strewn across the surrounding highway, and the blast was heard up to 50 miles away in the country’s north.