BREAKING NEWS: Beirut ROCKS as fireball rips through the sky in unknown EXPLOSION

The Euro Weekly News understands a massive explosion has just taken place in Beirut this afternoon.

EWN contacts in the city are describing how they were in their offices when the city rocked as the explosion went off shattering their office’s windows.

The explosion has gone off in the waterside area of Lebanon’s capital flying glass across the city whilst bodies are now trapped under rubble as emergency services race to rescue what appears to be hundreds trapped.

Videos are now emerging on Twitter of the devastation, whilst the reason for the massive explosion is yet unknown, we shall update as the news breaks.