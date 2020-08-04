Beep Beep: Bizzare New Ritual in Costa del Sol’s Banus as Spain Toughens Up Nightlife Restrictions

¿ Os imagináis si tiene que entrar una ambulancia ? 🆘🚑💨💨💨 Y los que residen allí no pueden dormir por 4 Mongolos con coches alquilados. Posted by Marbella se queja on Monday, August 3, 2020

A bizarre new ritual has emerged on Spain’s Costa del Sol on one of the main streets near Puerto Banus in Marbella. Apparently, a few rental cars will stop in the middle of this single lane road and begin beeping for minutes on end.

Neighbours in the area are furious about this ordeal as they are woken up at six o’clock in the morning by the sound of constant honking. Some residents have complained that Marbella no longer attracts ‘high-quality tourism’, it does attract big spenders, but the wrong kind

Now the latest trend seems to be stopping in the middle of the road to make cars pile up behind and beep on end. According to Carmen Sancho Villa, this has been happening for “5 consecutive days”. In the video above, one of the cars gets so frustrated that it illegally conducts a u-turn and leaves.

Juany Zuga complains that each summer the “situation gets worse and worse”. He argues that all of Europe’s drug dealers come to Puerto Banus driving at crazy speeds down the road and the police do nothing to stop them. He also mentions that there is a new police station in Puerto Banus and they still don’t stop these kinds of things from happening.

Another resident Liliana Rojas also warns people not to cross this road after 11 p.m “unless there is a red light for cars, but even” you should “be careful because they speed down the road”.